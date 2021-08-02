Rivian requests the legal protection of the names R3S, R3T, R4S and more …

The electrification of the automotive sector it’s making very good headlines for us. We see how established manufacturers stick with each other to be the first and, at the same time, not be stepped on by emerging ones. Tesla It is one of those that has done the most damage to them, but there are others that, without making a sound, can deal a near-fatal blow. We have already seen this in how the Volkswagen Group has ‘dumped’ Bugatti to “give it” to Rimac and Porsche.

Rivian It is one of the firms that, in the heat of electromobility, are giving more to talk about. Above all, because since he was born, he has woven threads with manufacturers and companies of the stature of Ford or Amazon. But be careful, R1S Y R1T that we already know are only the beginning of a greater adventure. At least, it is what it seems if we look at the documentation that they have submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) of the United States.

According to this compilation Rivian could expand the range with at least six new models …

If you go to the USPTO website, you can see that Rivian has requested the legal protection of several names. To be more exact of six, they are: R3S, R3T, R4S, R4T, R5S Y R5T. The documentation, as recorded in the registry of the Yankee body, was presented a few days ago. In fact, all these denominations entered the same day: last July 23. In addition, they are all cataloged under the same heading: cars and parts.

Given this legal move, Rivian could be about to take a new step in its vital journey. The problem is in knowing which one, because these records in the USPTO do not indicate where they would go. In fact, rumors are already pointing in several directions. First of it would be three models divided into two, that is to say, that they have SUV bodywork and a pick-up derivative. At least if they follow the R1S and R2S scheme.

Related article:

Rivian demonstrates the off-road qualities of the R1S with this video teaser

However, there are two details that we cannot ignore. First of the R2S and R2T denominations were registered in 2018 and so far we haven’t seen any models that bring them to life. Second, that the size of the R1S and R1T is generous enough to be in front of larger models. And here is the clue from another rumor: these new models could be more trimmed, although we don’t know how small.

Finally, we must give an extra informative note. The files that Rivian has submitted to the USPTO are still under review. for approval. Until further notice, these names still have no owner, so a lot could still happen. In any case, if the Yankee firm takes over them, nor does it imply that they have to materialize in production models.

We will wait and be patient, because something is up…

Source – USPTO – R2S – R2T – R3S – R3T – R4S – R4T – R5S – R5T