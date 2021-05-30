Rivian R1T Launch Edition deliveries delayed again

Rivian Automotive has had to make a new adjustment in the delivery schedule of the first units of its first model, the Rivian R1T Launch Edition, the special launch edition of its new electric pick-up that will arrive a little later than the expected.

Following the delay caused by the health crisis last year, which was when the start of production was planned Of the first Rivian Automotive models, this summer the first deliveries of the new electric cars from this young American company will finally begin, starting with the pick-up variant.

The new Rivian R1T will be the first of the models to hit the market, although it will be followed shortly after by its SUV body variant, the new Rivian R1S. Although for this, the first customers will have to wait a few more weeks.

The new Rivian R1T and Rivian R1S.

As confirmed by the company itself, the first deliveries of the Rivian R1T will take place during the month of July, which represents a new and small delay compared to the planned schedule, according to which the first deliveries should have started this same month of June. Customers who booked these first units are already being notified by the company, so more information and specific dates about these deliveries will surely appear on the network shortly.

Apparently, this new delay will not affect the deliveries of the Rivian R1S, the future electric SUV of the brand, which are still scheduled for next August.

Rivian appears to have leaked an unreleased body variant of the Rivian R1T

Launch Edition

The first delivered units of the new Rivian Automotive electrics will correspond to a special launch edition that will be available in both body variants, the new Rivian R1T and Rivian R1S Launch Edition. These are characterized by a specific body color called Launch Green and by mounting the larger battery pack and the Adventure Package kit, plus the largest set of wheels at no cost.