Offers three batteries of different capacity

Its autonomy can be up to 640 kilometers

The Rivian R1T is a pick-up powered by an electric motor that is capable of developing 764 horsepower. It can incorporate three different batteries, of which the most capable announces a range of 640 kilometers. Its production has been delayed without an expected date due to the coronavirus crisis.

The company Rivian, of American origin, was founded in 2009, from which time they have worked to manufacture, among others, the Rivian R1T, an electric pick-up that is the first real rival of the Tesla Cybertruck.

RIVIAN R1T: EXTERIOR

He Rivian R1T It features a four-door bodywork with angular and squared shapes. As with other models of the brand, it describes the vehicle as a ‘skateboard’ in which the chosen battery is attached, as well as the engine. Part of a modular platform capable of adapting to all types of vehicles.

Regarding its measurements, the Rivian R1T announces a length of 5.47 meters, so it narrowly surpasses another of its hypothetical rivals, a Mercedes X-Class that announces 5.34 meters for the same height.

RIVIAN R1T: INTERIOR

The interior of the Rivian R1T It can accommodate five passengers. The interior has a curious retro-inspired design enhanced by the shape of the dashboard and the wooden details, which contrasts with the two digital displays present, one intended for instrumentation and the other for the infotainment system and others.

He Rivian R1T It has a 330-liter capacity front boot, while between the cabin and the cargo plane there is another that is accessed from the side of the vehicle. Also, under the load plane, a normal spare wheel appears.

RIVIAN R1T: MECHANICAL

The mechanics of Rivian R1T it is totally electric. In its most capable variant it has four motors, one per wheel, which develop a power of 764 horses and a maximum torque of 1,120 Newton meter. The other two versions remain at 709 and 407 horsepower, the first with the same torque as the most powerful and the second with 560 Newton meter.

The battery can be of three different capacities. The largest is 180 kilowatt hours, and ensures a range of 640 kilometers, while the intermediate option is 130 kilowatt hours with a range of 480 kilometers. There is also a 105 kilowatt hour version.

According Rivian, any of the batteries accepts a fast charge of up to 160 kilowatts, which means that we can recover 322 kilometers of autonomy in just 30 minutes of charging. It also equips a level 2 charger for a power of 11 kilowatts.

He Rivian R1T It features a deformable parallelogram front suspension and a multilink rear suspension with adaptive dampers and air springs. This solution has been adopted because Rivian wants his electric pick-up perform well off the road as well, a habitat where no electric car has excelled so far. For this reason, it has a free height from the ground of 36 centimeters and an attack and exit angles of 34 and 30 degrees, respectively. The wading capacity is one meter.

To protect the batteries In the event that it is decided to make an off-road use of the vehicle, a floor reinforced with carbon fiber and kevlar has been installed.

RIVIAN R1T: PRICE

The starting price of Rivian R1T It is 69,900 euros. Its production, which was scheduled to start in 2020, has been delayed on plans due to the coronavirus crisis, as has happened with that of the Rivian R1S, the manufacturer’s electric SUV.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 04/02/2020 Rivian announces a delay in the production of R1T due to the coronavirus. 10/01/2019 Video of the model at an event in Seattle. 11/27/2018 First model data.

