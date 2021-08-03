Rivian negotiates to build its first European factory in the UK

The American automaker, which has not yet started series production of its first model, is in negotiations to build a factory in Bristol for smaller models to the R1T and R1S. Yes, in the ‘Brexit’ UK.

Rivian Automotive It is in a phase of expansion. This year the first orders for the Rivian R1T pick-up will begin to reach customers, later the R1S SUV will arrive. Rivian’s only factory is in Illinois, where Chrysler and Mitsubishi once produced hundreds of thousands of cars.

But Rivian is not resigned to being an American manufacturer for its domestic market, nor to having only two models. We know from the US patent registration office that more names have been registered, in addition to those we already took for registered, which suggests an increase in the range.

Apparently, they are going in order. To the current R1T and R1S, R1V must be added in the same «segment» (understood by size / platform). They had also registered at the next level R2S, R2T and R2X. The V could stand for “Van” (commercial) and the X could stand for “crossover.”

Rivian R1T and R1S pre-series units

A few days ago we learned that the following levels, assuming they are towards smaller sizes, also have trade name reservations: R3S, R4S, R5S, R3T, R4T and R5T. All this makes us suppose that the models for the European zone are rather among the latter.

Since R1T and R1S are the largest size, that is, the American full-size, an R5T could have much more modest dimensions, like a Dacia Pick-up or similar. In any case, in the face of European expansion R1T and R1S are too big.

According to information from Sky News, Rivian representatives have been negotiating with UK authorities for weeks to establish the first factory outside the United States, the second in total, to supply the European market with their brand’s models (presumably, more smaller than R1S and R1T).

Rivian R1S and R1T pre-series units

Despite the UK being separated from the European Union for all intents and purposes due to ‘Brexit’, a trade agreement was reached in which there are no tariffs across the border. Yes indeed, customs controls still have to be passed, which hinders the flow of goods on both sides.

It is not the only location that is being considered, according to industrial sources there are also talks to establish the factory in Germany or the Netherlands. A priori, the locations in continental Europe may be more attractive because the supplier park in terms of electromobility is more mature than in the archipelago.

For British industry it would be good news, as the ‘Brexit’ during years of uncertainty has cut off the investment tap. All the large factories in the UK are in the hands of foreign investors, as reforms by successive governments coupled with poor industrial decisions precipitated the deaths of all the large domestic builders.

The investment could be at least 1 billion pounds. The sum could start from the 2.5 billion dollars (or, at the change, about 1.8 billion pounds) that investors contributed last month. Among them we can find the gigantic Amazon or Ford Motor Company.

If we add up all the investment that Rivian has made since 2019, we are talking about gross figures, about 10.5 billion dollars. At the moment it is an emerging manufacturerIt has a lot of potential because it targets the pick-up, SUV / SUV and commercial electric market. It is a segment that sells well and with high margins.

It is a big difference from Tesla, which has attacked the D and E segments of high-end or premium passenger cars. For now, Tesla has not made the jump to lower segments, although it plans its assault on full-size pick-ups with the Cybertruck, and also on heavy industrials with the Semi truck.