Rivian demonstrates the off-road qualities of the R1S with this video teaser

To this day no one doubts that Tesla is the true queen among the manufacturers of electric vehicles. Since it was founded, all manufacturers, already established in the automotive sector, want to end it. In fact, there are those who aim so high that they do not hide their desire to overcome it. The Volkswagen Group is one of them, but behind it, without making much noise, there is a long list. One of those who wants to hurt you is your “countrywoman” Rivian.

Rivian’s letter, or letters, were the R1S and R1T. The first is an SUV and the second a pick-up that, to the liking or dislike of many, share every last design feature. Their technology is also the same, mostly because they sit on a new platform in the form of a “scooter.” Be that as it may, those responsible for the brand want create maximum hype and for this they do not stop publishing material of their test…

The start of sales of the Rivian R1S, and its brother R1T, should start in 2022 …

Steep Climb! #moab pic.twitter.com/1WCpX7czQP – RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) July 23, 2021

The last time we heard about the Rivian model validation test it was a little over a year ago. At that moment it was the turn of the R1T, because he walked loaded with camouflage through the desert landscapes of Arizona. Now they return to the load, although in this case to demonstrate that the off-road skills of the R1S are, at the very least, at the same level as its pick-up brother. Just take a look at the teaser video they posted to see it.

The person in charge of “releasing” this news is the founder of the firm. Through his official Twitter account, RJ Scaringe, he shows a camouflage-laden R1S unit “literally” climbing a vertical wall. At least it is what it appears in the images, because there are those who indicate that they are faked. Also, several sources indicate that this clip was shot in Moab, Utah. Will it be an errand for the guys from Jeep and Stellantis?

Related article:

Rivian R1T validation tests continue in the Arizona desert

Be that as it may, if you pay a little attention to the video you will see its performance and suffering. Yes because the front bumper lightly touches the rock when the climb attacks. Besides, the tire rubber It ‘squeaks’ almost the entire ride while seeking maximum grip. In the end, when the climb ends, it seems that he is going to find his “belly” on the ground, but no, it is not like that. Finally, further back, you see a unit of the R1T also test.

With everything, It seems clear that the technical development of the Rivian R1S and R1T is on the right track. If everything goes according to plan, the beginning of their sales will start with the first bars of 2022. Before we will see them in their final form of entry into production, although there should not be many changes compared to what we already know. Let Tesla and his rivals tremble, because they are serious, very serious …

Source – Rivian by RJ Scaringe (Twitter)