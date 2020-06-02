The vehicle should have gone into production in 2018.

It has an autonomy of 483 kilometers

The Riversimple Rasa is a British-born hydrogen vehicle that aims to become the first affordable unit powered this way. It has a range of 483 kilometers and weighs just 580 kilos.

The Riversimple Rasa It is a vehicle of hydrogen still under development that maintains the objective of becoming a production unit. At the moment the manufacturer has assured that it completes tests with prototypes despite the pandemic of coronavirus It has hit him hard economically. For this reason they have sought to complete their budget with a crowdfunding campaign from which they have obtained more than two million pounds, without a doubt a sign that the product is of interest.

RIVERSIMPLE RASA: EXTERIOR

The prototype version of Riversimple Rasa hints at a body that is the result of careful aerodynamic study. The rear tires are particularly striking, as they are fairings.

The front is somewhat reminiscent of that of the Porsche Panamera, with logically smaller dimensions. For its part, the rear begins with a pronounced drop in the roof that reaches a bulky trunk lid on its sides and an oval rear.

RIVERSIMPLE RASA: INTERIOR

From inside the Riversimple Rasa is known to hold two passengers

RIVERSIMPLE RASA: MECHANICAL

The Riversimple Rasa equips four engines, one per wheel. The hydrogen fuel cell is 8.5 kilowatts, while the tank has a capacity of 1.5 kilos stored at a pressure of 345 bar. Instead of lithium-ion batteries, the vehicle uses ultracapacitors to power the engines.

The autonomy is 483 kilometers, and to recover it 100% requires only two minutes of refueling. As for performance, it is known that it has an acceleration from 0 to 98 kilometers / hour in 9.5 seconds, while its consumption is 0.9 liters per 100 kilometers.

The chassis is carbon fiber, which helps the weight of the set to be 580 kilos.

RIVERSIMPLE RASA: PRICE

The Riversimple Rasa It is also innovative in terms of its sales format. This is a subscription for which the customer has to pay a monthly fee of £ 500, which at the current exchange rate is about 560 euros. In exchange for this amount, you are entitled to maintenance, insurance and even hydrogen, for which you only have to pay a small extra fee depending on the kilometers traveled.

