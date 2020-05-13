One of the favorite conspiracy theories in the music world is that Rivers Cuomo is actually Kurt Cobain, for the similar sound of their voices and even for a certain physical resemblance, some say. Although these are obviously simple ideas that blow our minds, it’s interesting to hear him cover some songs from Nirvana.

After getting excited releasing the emotional song “Hero” and announcing that they would appear in a chapter of The Simpsons, the leader of the band decided to put together a surprise for all his fans. Last week he gave a presentation on Zoom where he even did his own imitation of the good Post Malone, but what caught the most attention was the setlist that he played from the comfort of his home.

We know Weezer loves playing covers. –The clear example is the Teal Album with the version they made of Toto’s “Africa”. In addition, in recent years, Rivers has played songs by Oasis, R.E.M., Smashing Pumpkins and many other artists, for this special occasion in addition to selling songs like “Happy Hour” and “No One Else”, the singer decided to cover Nirvana by throwing “Heart-Shaped Box”.

For this very special cover of one of the classics of the legendary grunge band, Rivers Cuomo –In the absence of the full band– he decided to play it completita on the piano and accompanied by his voice. We are sure that many will lack the punch of the guitars, especially when entering the choir, but Weezer’s leader turned it into a powerful ballad that has that raw essence presented to us by Nirvana with In Utero in 1993.

Despite delaying the release of his next album Van weezer –Which so far has no release date–, it seems that Rivers and the other members of the band have some surprises in store to make the quarantine more enjoyable, and this is undoubtedly one of them.

But we better not tell you more, check below at Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo getting a pretty intense cover of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box”:

Watch on YouTube

