Rivers and Embiid are fed up with Simmons: “I have no answers”

Total war on the Sixers. The loss to the Hawks in the semifinals it occurs earlier than expected and people begin to point out the culprits. The problem is that the teammates themselves have done it too, with crossed statements and the signaling of a person responsible for the debacle: Ben Simmons. The base, reviled, has played a horrendous series against the Hawks and many are beginning to question his continuity in the project. His promising career has become stagnant, he does not make the shots, he is a drag at the end of the matches and he has not corrected his defects, which prevents the Sixers from advancing in the conquest towards a ring that they have not had anywhere near. What’s more, they haven’t played in the Conference finals since 2001, a gargantuan crisis that has not been put to an end by the already unjustified Trust the Process, which has evaporated faster than expected.

Now, it’s time for reflection for a Daryl Morey who will have to make changes. And, at the moment, it seems that everything goes through Ben Simmons, who has a contract until 2025, when he will finish pocketing the 169 million dollars that he has guaranteed. It seems that the situation is complex, after its market value has decreased worryingly and the player himself has proved, at certain times, a hindrance rather than a solution. Far from the star nomenclature and his partner Embiid, the point guard has acknowledged that he has to improve and has denied that he lowers his level in the playoffs, but the numbers speak for themselves: 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists in regular season. In the playoffs, just 12 points (he has not exceeded ten in the last three games), 8 rebounds and 9 assists, with … 34% in triples. A real disaster.

Of course, what was most surprising was that Rivers and Embiid charged Simmons at the post-game press conference. The technician, who runs out of arguments, he did not want to answer the question of whether his player can be the starting point guard of a champion team, and he already said, in the middle of the series, that if I had to sit him down, he would not hesitate. Embiid has gone further: “The turning point was a play where we could have scored and we ended up losing the ball.” The pivot does not mention Simmons, but refers to a play that, with 3:30 to go, the point guard has starred, who under the basket did not want to crush and has decided to give one more pass, with the locals losing the ball when they were going to add two easy points. In the next action, the Hawks have scored. That is to say, a double mistake and a much commented image, that of Embiid making a gesture of exasperation after Simmons’ decision not to attack the rim.

Doc Rivers, on whether Ben Simmons can play point guard on a championship team. “I don’t know the answer to that right now.” – Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) June 21, 2021

Full quote from Joel Embiid: “I mean, I’ll be honest. I thought the turning point was when we – I don’t know how to say it – but I thought the turning point was just we had an open shot and we made one free throw and we missed the other and then they came down and scored … – Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) June 21, 2021

Things are tense in Philadelphia … and this is just beginning. Many times there is hot talk after a victory, but such statements can be too big a chain reaction, and Rivers and Embiid have been too explicit in a competition like the American one, where spiritual balances and group chemistry is an essential part of victory. We will see what the real consequences of what happened in the Sixers are, but for now, everyone agrees with the coach and center version, although Doc Rivers himself has also come out of the series very marked. At the moment, time for reflection opens in a franchise that does not raise its head. And in a project that promised a lot, but is now totally unwound and immersed in no man’s land after an absolute failure and without palliative. NBA stuff.