“A relief, despite everything”. Jean-Pierre Rivère considers “very wise” and “responsible” the government’s decision not to authorize the resumption of the 2019-2020 season of Ligue 1 and other professional sports competitions by August, taking into account of the Covid-19 pandemic. “I don’t hide the fact that we were a little apprehensive about resuming training in fairly random and very vague conditions. It is never very pleasant to involve the health of our players and our staff with a lot of problems and unknowns (…) I was really not comfortable with this recovery, “said the president of OGC Nice, in an interview with Team Duga on RMC on Tuesday.

“Afterwards, that poses a lot of problems,” he notes nonetheless. Not only on the sporting level, because of the final classification to be determined with the qualifications for European competitions, but also on the economic level since certain clubs are facing cash flow difficulties. Jean-Pierre Rivère hopes that French football will “ensure that the collective wins”, by finding solutions that suit the greatest number.

A “collegial” decision for the final classification

“If we sit down quietly and all together, we will find the solutions. They are not simple, admits the manager of Nice. But that is part of our role as business manager. (…) Our championship is played at twenty, not twelve. It is necessary to look beyond its current priority. “

For the final ranking of Ligue 1 2019-2020, “there will be a collegial decision with a majority that will emerge”, warns the president, eager that the final choice is “respected by everyone”. Including by those who would be disadvantaged, especially in terms of qualifications for the Europa League. Jean-Pierre Rivère assures him: “In our reflections, I will not reflect OGC Nice but French football”.