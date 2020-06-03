Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse was arrested during the Black Lives Matter protests … but Sprouse does not want attention to focus on him. His arrest occurred last Sunday in Santa Monica when “I showed solidarity,” he explained through his Instagram account, with all the protesters and the African American community in the United States to demand justice for the brutal murder of George Floyd, at the hands of a White police officer who suffocated him during an arrest.

The Blacks Live Matter movement began in Minneapolis, where George was assassinated, and erupted in other places like Minnesota, New York, California, New Jersey, Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Washington and Michigan, including social media where everyone it has also shown solidarity. But, “before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to talk about me,” Sprouse warned on Instagram, “There is a clear need to talk about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting are an absolutely legitimate form of protest, “he added.

“The media by nature are only going to show the most sensational, demonstrating a long racist agenda,” Sprouse wrote.

According to Sprouse, he was tied together with other protesters who had abandoned the protest when the authorities gave them the option to withdraw so as not to be imprisoned. But they ended up being arrested when another line of police blocked their accesses, he said. However, he added: “It is necessary to say that, as a heterosexual white man and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my arrest are nothing compared to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t. ”

Police officer Derek Chauvin, guilty of the death of George Floyd, He was fired, arrested, and charged with third degree involuntary murder.

