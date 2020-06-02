The marches for the George Floyd case continue to spread throughout the United States, adding many celebrities who have come out of the quarantine to express their disapproval against the police brutality and racism that exists in their country, Unfortunately, their fame does not exempt them from getting hurt or being arrested during this movement.

A recent example is that ‘Riverdale’ star Cole Sprouse was arrested during protests in Santa Monica, California, since according to the BuzzFeed portal, the actor was in a pacifist group when others began to vandalize, so when the police arrived they had the opportunity to leave, which they did not want because they wanted to show solidarity, so when they were finally going to retire, it was too late.

After his arrest, the actor who plays Jughead wrote his version on his Instagram account, pIn order to avoid sensationalist media that do not report exactly on these manifestations that have become historical in the United States.

See this post on Instagram A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism you decide to somehow turn it about me, there's a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn't make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I'll speak no more on the subject, as I'm (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the # BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.

“They detained me when I showed solidarity, as did many of the last vanguard within Santa Monica. They gave us the option to leave, and they informed us that if we did not withdraw, we would be arrested. When many left, we found another line of agents from Police blocking our route, at that moment, they began to arrest us. “

The above was written by the famous along with a petition that the news is not focused on him, because this is not his movement, but of the African American people who have suffered attacks by the police and a large white population in that nation.

“This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to be an ally. I hope others in my position will, too. I noticed that there are cameras that rotate inside police cruisers throughout our detention, I hope it helps. I will not speak further on the subject, since (1) I am not sufficiently educated to do so, (2) I am not the subject of the movement. “

In addition to Cole Sprouse being arrested during protests over the George Floyd case, another actor, John Cusack, was assaulted by officers while filming a burning car in Chicago on his bicycle. At the moment, many Hollywood stars and companies like Disney have joined this movement against racism.