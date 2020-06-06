The Black Lives Matter movement has taken hold of all areas of the United States and the world. The celebrities have been encouraged to participate in their own way, actors like Jhon Boyega from Star Wars, as well as Idris Elba and Zoe Saldana from the MCU took their personal accounts on social networks in order to take a position. And this does not stop here, Vanessa Morgan also had a lot to say, especially about the project she is currently in, which is why the Creator of ‘Riverdale’ responded to criticism of racial stereotypes in the series with a promise.

Morgan plays Toni Topaz and I take Twitter to be able to make clear his position on the matter, because he is annoyed by the stereotypical characters that African-American people make in any media. “I won’t shut up anymore. Tired of how African-Americans are portrayed in the media, tired of being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry, scary people. Tired of us being used as secondary and non-dimensional characters alongside the protagonists as well. white or just uses us in diversity ads, but not on the show. Start with the media. I won’t shut up anymore. ”

The interesting thing about all this is that ‘Riverdale’ responded to criticism of racial stereotypes, the creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, took social networks also apologizing and clarifying that they will improve his character. We could see all this for the fifth season, which plans to release the January 5, 2021.

“We listen to Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She is right. We are sorry and we promise you the same thing we promised her. We will do our best to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color. … CHANGE is happening and will continue to happen. ‘Riverdale’ will get bigger, not smaller. ‘Riverdale ‘will be part of the movement, it will not be outside of it. All of the Riverdale writers made a donation to @BLMLA, but we know where the work should happen for us. In the writers’ room, “wrote the creator.