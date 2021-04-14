Rivera, signed by a foundation for the last decision of Cs in Madrid

Albert Rivera, at the presentation of his book ‘A free citizen’, on September 22, in Madrid. (Photo: Pablo Cuadra via Getty Images)

The Community of Madrid appointed this Tuesday the former leader of Citizens (Cs) Albert Rivera patron of the Fray Francisco Jiménez de Cisneros University Foundation, as it appeared in the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid. However, Rivera’s signing is the result of his old match.

According to an official source of the regional government, in February, before the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, dissolved the coalition government with the oranges and expelled them from his cabinet, the Minister of Science, Universities and Innovation, Eduardo Sicilia, decided appoint Rivera as a member of the foundation, an unpaid position.

The decree that signs the former orange leader ensures that Rivera is a “person of significant significance in the field of education.” But he does not clarify the reasons why the former Cs counselor considers that his former boss meets that profile. Rivera’s career, dedicated to Law, has been linked to politics practically from his time as a student.

The Foundation is a non-profit organization financed by the Cardenal Cisneros private center, attached to the Complutense

Rivera resigned as leader of the oranges after the hit that the party suffered in the general elections of 10N 2019. Rivera led his formation of 57 to 10 deputies in just seven months, the period that elapsed between the April elections and the repetition of November.

At that time, Rivera refused to support a government of the socialist Pedro Sánchez and bet everything to try to overcome the PP to seize the hegemony of the center-right, a strategy that failed. Since then, and with his party in crisis, the former leader of Cs has turned his life upside down: he has been a father for the second time, leads a law firm and recently presented a book, A Free Citizen.

The Foundation that Rivera arrives at is an organization without spirit …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.