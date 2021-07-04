Rivera breaks Jonfer’s dream

Jon Fernández could not start his “new stage” on the right track. The 25-year-old Basque fighter fell by KO in the eighth round of his bout against Michel Rivera, who gets a chance to contest a WBA World Championship at lightweight. The Dominican caught the Spaniard with a forehand that made it impossible for him to recover in time. It was a shame, because Fernández was doing a good performance and the cards, like the fight, were even at that time (triple 67-65 for Rivera).

In the betting, the fight was very uneven, but those of us who had seen the Spanish knew that it was not like that. It was demonstrated from the first round. Jonfer came out to set the pace and take the center of the ring. Rivera calls himself ‘La Zarza Ali’ and came out wearing the same pants with which he boxed ‘The Greatest’. It is not the same, but he walked similar when he defended in distance and had great speed of hands. That speed surprised the Spaniard a bit, but he was more constant. Jon always went ahead, without going crazy, and tried to get into rhythm. The inactivity did not notice it and was working without rushing.

In the fourth round, Rivera picked up the pace a bit and started adding. His speed and precision (he finished with a 37% success rate in power shots) were key for him to begin to equalize the fight. Everything could change in the sixth. Jonfer jabbed and crossed a right hand that put the Dominican on the ground for the first time in his career. He was touched, but managed to remake himself. In the seventh he locked the fight and with a low blow he finished taking the air he needed. In the eighth the forces were equalized again. The equal was the tonic, but uRivera’s right left Jonfer with no option to continue fighting. Part of his training was done in Los Mochis (Sinaloa, Mexico), he came out with a poncho with the Mexican flag and fought, like roosters, until he died in the line. When he looked around his corner after the fight, he apologized to his team. He lowered his hand at the wrong time. There is nothing to excuse. It’s sport and Jonfer has made it clear, despite the defeat, that he can talk about you at this level.