Rivera and Tejada debut as Hall of Fame contenders

MEXICO CITY (apro) .- Panamanian Mariano Rivera, the leader of saves in the Major Leagues, and the Dominican Miguel Tejada, appear for the first time on the list of candidates for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Also on the eligible list are pitchers Roy Halladay and Andy Pettite and infielders Todd Helton and Michael Young.

Mariano Rivera, who played for 19 seasons with the New York Yankees, is the historical leader of saved games with 652 in 732 opportunities, that is, he has 89% efficiency.

Short stop Miguel Tejada played 16 years, seven of them with the Oakland Athletics, although with the Baltimore Orioles he was the leader of races produced in 2004 with 150, in one of the five seasons where he played the 162 games on the regular calendar.

Tejada ended his career with 307 home runs and 1,302 runs produced. In the twilight of his career (2013), the player was suspended for 105 games for testing positive for doping when playing with the Kansas City Royals. Tejada never stepped on a major league diamond again.

Members of the American Baseball Reporters Association will vote in January.

In the list of candidates there are 15 other former players who were already considered in previous years but who did not gather the necessary votes to be induced.

Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds, who were involved in the steroid and other banned substance scandal, appear on the ballots for the seventh time.

Clemens has added votes over the years, but it did not exceed 57.3% in the last vote. Bonds received 56.4%.

To secure a spot in the Immortals’ enclosure, players must obtain 75% of the vote.

Comments