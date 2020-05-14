In the public eye, they seemed like a perfect match: the model born in Ibiza River Viiperi, ex of Paris Hilton, and the famous Catalan influencer Jessica Goicoechea had been showing off their apparently idyllic romantic relationship for a while on social media. The two young men had beauty, money and success in their hands, but their envied image fell apart last March, when Viiperi was arrested in Barcelona for giving Goicoechea an alleged beating.

The 28-year-old model was detained by the Mossos d’Escuadra at the home in Barcelona where he was spending confinement with the influencer, despite the fact that both were in the process of separating. After the event, Viiperi was brought to justice, refused to testify, was released on charges and ended up leaving for Finland, where his mother lives, to try to put land in the middle with the scandal. Goicoechea, meanwhile, he did not want to finally testify against his ex-partner, despite the fact that the injury report has led to the case being continued.

Since leaving Spain, Viiperi, who a few days after the case came to light, issued a statement insisting on his innocence, has shown a low profile on social networks. But this weekend has He published a photograph that has led him to end up getting involved in a discussion with several users regarding his episode with the influencer. The photograph in question is nothing more than a selfie that Viiperi accompanied with the following question: “If you woke up tomorrow without fear, what is the first thing you would do?”

The question encouraged a user to reproach her for her behavior in recent months: “Facing the problems and not running away like I always do”, wrote. And the model, surprisingly, decided to answer: “I think it is better to face face problems always”he snapped back.

But it did not end here and another Internet user intervened in the exchange of comments. “You ran away from Goicoechea because you know she is right”. And the model answered again, this time with a singular response: “Running away from a person I love? Interesting assumption. Hearing opinions from people who have absolutely no idea about an issue is most interesting.”. The Internet user countered by referring to “the leaked videos” of the event. But the Ibizan, insisting on his point of view, in turn raised another question: “What did I do?”

Little else is known at the moment of how the legal conflict between the ex-partner will end. Goicoechea has made little reference to the episode beyond reporting that the matter is in the hands of his lawyers. And Viiperi also stated something similar after the fact: “This matter, which affects my privacy, is already in the hands of my lawyers and advisers so that it can be resolved as soon as possible and in the best possible way”, he wrote on April 2 on Instagram.