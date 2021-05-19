River Plate’s lineup to face Santa Fe in the Copa Libertadores

The River Plate team will seek to succeed in its commitment on day 5 of the group stage in the Copa Libertadores, receiving in Monumental stadium the visit of Santa Fe del futbol de Colombia.

The millionaire team led by the Argentine coach Marcelo ‘Doll’ Gallardo He will only appear with eleven players for commitment in the tournament after the long list of casualties by Covid-19 on your campus.

Despite the serious situation they live due to the large number of infections suffered by the coronavirus, the Conmebol declined not to reschedule the match corresponding to the fifth date of the Copa Libertadores against Santa Fe.

ALIGNMENTS

24 Enzo Pérez (P) 20 Milton Casco 21 Tomás Lecanda 4 Jonatan Maidana (C) 6 Héctor Martínez 3 Fabrizio Angileri 10 Jorge Carrascal 28 Leandro Peña Biafore 26 José Paradela 9 Julián Álvarez 27 Agustín Fontana

