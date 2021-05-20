River Plate works the miracle: victory with 20 casualties and Enzo Pérez as goalkeeper

20 casualties, the four goalkeepers confined by coronavirus and an injured midfielder, the former Valencian player Enzo Pérez, as goalkeeper throughout the game. River plate Group D of the Copa Libertadores was confirmed as the sole leader after performing the miracle and defeating the Colombians of Independent Santa Fé (2-1) in a match in which they had little to win, but they added everything to take the jack to the water.

The goals of Fabrizio Angileri and Julián Álvarez Before the first ten minutes of the match, they gave the franjirrojo team a victory that can be described as historic due to the multiple complications presented. The coronavirus outbreak caused Marcelo gallardo present a squad without substitutes, with the need to pull Enzo Perez as a goalkeeper despite being injured, but ended with victory despite Kelvin Osorio’s final goal for Independiente Santa Fé, who is even eliminated from the possibility of accessing the Copa Sudamericana.

River, who had just been eliminated against Boca Juniors In the quarterfinals of the Professional League Cup, he achieved an epic triumph that also leaves him very close to qualifying for the round of 16 of this contest. The flip side of this triumph was the Independiente Santa Fe, which suffered five positive cases for covid-19 before his trip to Buenos Aires, for a very painful elimination from this continental tournament.

The beginning of the meeting was with River plugged in, first with a wasted option in hand to hand by Agustín Fontana that Leandro Castellanos covered in the second minute of play. However, two minutes later Fontana himself was in front of goalkeeper Castellanos who deflected the shot but Fabrizio Angileri rebounded from the crescent with a furious shot to open the score. Julián Álvarez would immediately put the 2-0 to allow Argentines to continue dreaming.

Already in the second half, Independiente Santa Fé took a step forward with changes in the eleven and one of them, Kelvin Osorio, was the one who changed the rhythm to a tired Independiente Santa Fe, who in the 72nd minute reached the discount with an overflow from Jhon Arias and a center back for the arrival of Osorio to push the ball into the net. There was no rebellion to try the tie and not even ideas to go against a goal without a regular goalkeeper.

River cleverly retreated and achieved this historic triumph that in addition to giving him three vital points left him leader in Group D of this 2021 edition of the Copa Libertadores. On the last day, River Plate will host Fluminense, while Independiente Santa Fe will play against Junior in the Ecuadorian city of Ambato.