River Plate vs. Argentinos Juniors LIVE AND LIVE on the Copa Libertadores SCHEDULE

LIBERTADORES CUP | River Plate and Argentinos Juniors meet in what will be the first leg of the round of 16 of the tournament. Find out in this note of the channel that will be in charge of the transmission of this game.

For the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores de América, River plate will receive the campus of Argentinos Juniors this Wednesday, July 14. The game will be broadcast LIVE through the screen of ESPN, Facebook Watch Conmebol, Conmebol TV, Claro Sports, Marca Claro, Fanatiz and beIN Sports.

The match will be held in the Monumental Stadium. The last opportunity in which both teams were measured was on March 8, when the cast of La Paternal won 1-0 as a visitor for the fourth day of the last Professional League Cup.

After having finished in the second position of his group, the Millionaire intends to ratify his candidacy to maintain the hope of conquering the tournament after three years.

El Bicho, for his part, was one of the revelations of the first round of the competition and made sure to finish as leader of his area in advance.

River Plate vs. Argentinos Juniors, when and at what time do they play for the Copa Libertadores?

River Plate and Argentinos Juniors will meet on Wednesday, July 14. The duel will take place from 9:30 p.m. (Argentine time) and will take place at the Monumental Stadium.

Schedule and TV by country

Argentina: 9:30 p.m. ESPN and Facebook Watch

Bolivia: 8.30 pm by ESPN and Facebook Watch

Brazil: 9:30 p.m. CONMEBOL TV (Claro / SKY)

Chile: 8.30 pm by Fox Sports 1 and Facebook Watch

Colombia: 7.30pm by ESPN and Facebook Watch

Ecuador: 7.30 pm by ESPN and Facebook Watch

Mexico: 7.30 p.m. Claro and Claro Sports brand

Paraguay: 8.30 pm by ESPN and Facebook Watch

Peru: 7.30 p.m. ESPN and Facebook Watch

Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. ESPN and Facebook Watch

Venezuela: 8.30 pm by ESPN and Facebook Watch

United States: 5.30pm PT / 8.30pm ET by Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS

