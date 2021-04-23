River Plate signs a poor draw in Maracanã

04/23/2021 at 3:24 AM CEST

EFE / Rio de Janeiro

The River plate Argentine gave this Thursday a tie to one with Fluminense Brazilian, who put more desire and brushed the victory in Maracana with a great performance by Ecuadorian Juan Cazares, on the first day of group D of the Copa Libertadores soccer. Marcelo Gallardo’s team went ahead in the 13th minute thanks to the penalty turned into a goal by the side Gonzalo montiel and that caused the ‘Flu’ goalkeeper Marcos Felipe to run over Colombian Rafael Borré almost on the baseline. River, four times champion of the Libertadores and top favorite of this edition, lowered his arms with the score in favor and allowed the Rio team to grow, which tied in the 66th minute with Fred, a pass from Cazares, who had come off the bench.

The Buenos Aires team played with the law of minimum effort per flag and were not defeated by the interventions of Franco Armani and the success of their defenses in the court. River and Fluminense thus added their first point in this difficult group D, completed by Colombians Junior from Barranquilla and Independiente Santa Fe.

Gallardo’s team started solid and safe in the Rio de Janeiro temple. With almost the entire team in the opponent’s half, he imposed high pressure to regain possession near the rival area. It seemed like he was playing at the Monumental. Fluminense, who returned to the Libertadores after eight years of absence, was overwhelmed, and sometimes even self-conscious, by the visiting team, who found themselves at the first exchange with a gift in the form of a penalty. Rafael Santos Borré was running to control a pass into space near the baseline, but Marcos Felipe measured badly and rushed the Colombian striker unceremoniously. A child penalty that was much protested by the Fluminense players, as it seemed that Borré could not control the ball. Gonzalo Montiel did not forgive and converted the penalty in the 13th minute.

The ‘Flu’ reacted immediately with a double opportunity from defender Luccas Claro that Franco Armani destroyed. Then he tried to do damage for the bands with two of his best young promises: Luiz Henrique, on the left; and Kayky, on the right. However, their ease of overflowing was marred by their errors in definition. Fire-resistant forward Fred didn’t even smell the ball in the first half, though he would later redeem himself in the second half. River settled for 1-0 and lowered its revolutions. De la Cruz was the only one who tried something else to sentence the match.

In the resumption the ‘millionaire’ team pressed the accelerator again. Borré forgave and missed a heads-up with Marcos Felipe, which raised the hopes of the Rio Tricolor, which was gaining confidence as the final whistle approached. Coach Roger Machado moved the bench and gave entry to Cazares, who in a counterattack connected with Fred to tie the game in the 66th minute. The goal dislodged River. ‘Flu’ pushed in the final minutes. Cazares was about to consummate the comeback, but Armani stretched to clear the Ecuadorian’s shot and save a point for the Argentines who knows little.