River Plate reveals list of infected prior to Clásico vs Boca Juniors

Tremendous mess that River Plate has before tomorrow’s game against Boca Juniors in the Classic of the Argentine league due to the ten positive cases of covid 19 reported by the millionaire club itself this Saturday at noon, because according to unofficial versions, the game against Xeneize could not be postponed.

At the moment, the Argentine League has not commented on tomorrow’s game, which is scheduled to be played at 4:30 p.m. in Argentina, 2:30 p.m. in Mexico.

Due to the fact that some players presented symptoms compatible with COVID-19, the Medical Department decided to carry out new tests this Saturday, May 15.

After them, the following players gave positive results: Paulo Díaz, Federico Girotti, Enrique Bologna, Germán Lux, Robert Rojas, Nicolás De La Cruz, Rafael Borré, Bruno Zuculini, Tomás Castro Ponce and Franco Petroli.

The rest of the tests on players and coaching staff gave negative results. Likewise, River informs that it suspended the concentration originally scheduled for today at the Alvear Icon Hotel.

The journalist César Merlo assured that more tests will continue to be carried out on the band’s team and announced that, according to sources from the Argentine League, the game is still standing to be played tomorrow at La Bombonera.

