River Plate reports more positive cases for Covid 19 in the campus

Football

After the problem they experienced prior to Argentinian classic in view of Boca Juniors, the River Plate team continues in great predicaments for matchday 5 in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

Through Twitter, the millionaires have announced that five footballers and two members of the coaching staff are added to the list of those infected by coronavirus within the institution.

Read also: Club Pachuca: Roberto Nurse’s motivating message prior to the semifinals vs Cruz Azul

“This Monday, May 17, new tests were carried out on the professional team, which yielded a positive result of COVID-19 for the players Lucas Beltrán, Flabian Londoño Bedoya, Gonzalo Montiel, Leonardo Ponzio and Alex Vigo. Marcelo Pudelka (nutritionist) also tested positive. and Enrique Confalonieri (kinesiologist), “says the statement.

With this, the match between River Plate and Santa Fe to be held at the Monumental stadium this Wednesday, May 19, is at risk of being rescheduled for another date, given the high number of infected by Covid.

Read also: Liga MX: Atlas FC would be reinforced with Darío Lezcano for the 2021 Apertura

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content