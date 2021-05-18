River Plate reports more positive cases for Covid 19 in the campus

After the problem they experienced prior to Argentinian classic in view of Boca Juniors, the River Plate team continues in great predicaments for matchday 5 in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

Through Twitter, the millionaires have announced that five footballers and two members of the coaching staff are added to the list of those infected by coronavirus within the institution.

“This Monday, May 17, new tests were carried out on the professional team, which yielded a positive result of COVID-19 for the players Lucas Beltrán, Flabian Londoño Bedoya, Gonzalo Montiel, Leonardo Ponzio and Alex Vigo. Marcelo Pudelka (nutritionist) also tested positive. and Enrique Confalonieri (kinesiologist), “says the statement.

The Covid-19 tests carried out today gave positive results for Lucas Beltrán, Flabian Londoño Bedoya, Gonzalo Montiel, Leonardo Ponzio and Alex Vigo. Marcelo Pudelka (nutritionist) and Enrique Confalonieri (kinesiologist) also tested positive. ℹ️ https://t.co/9xg9GawaTP pic.twitter.com/aWCTr5IH8U – River Plate (@RiverPlate) May 17, 2021

With this, the match between River Plate and Santa Fe to be held at the Monumental stadium this Wednesday, May 19, is at risk of being rescheduled for another date, given the high number of infected by Covid.

