River Plate presumes that they received the vaccine against Covid-19 in the United States

After having a strong number of people infected by Covid-19, the River Plate team announced that the squad and the coaching staff have been vaccinated prior to the friendly match that they will hold in Orlando, Florida.

Through Twitter, the millionaire group released the statement where they report that they have already received the dose for the end of this season in soccer in Argentina and the Copa Libertadores.

“The team arrived in Orlando this noon, where all the players, members of the coaching staff and collaborators received the vaccine against Covid-19. Lucas Beltrán will join his teammates in the coming days,” they wrote.

It should be noted that River Plate performed one of the feats within the field of play when playing the match of day 5 in the Copa Libertadores against Santa Fe, with eleven field players and without changes.

