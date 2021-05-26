River Plate goes to the eighth of the Libertadores

05/26/2021 at 6:57 AM CEST

EFE

River plate this Tuesday he got into the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores despite fall at home 1-3 to Fluminense, a result that ratified the Rio de Janeiro team as leader and first classified in group D with 11 points, and Buenos Aires as their escort, with, and thanks to the fact that Santa Fe avoided the victory of Junior and closed the other match with a 0-0 . Those led by Marcelo Gallardo showed a disappointing football level, which was translated into the constant dominance of the ‘Flu’ and the three annotations that sealed the triumph of the visitors.

In the first half, Caio Paulista broke the parity at 22 minutes and only seven later Nenê increased. And in the throes of the game, in the second minute added, Yago Felipe put the icing on the cake. The Millionaires’ only score came in the 83rd minute through Federico Girotti.

By then, River fans were more aware of the other group D match between Colombians Santa Fe and Junior from Barranquilla, which was played in an extraordinary way in the Ecuadorian city of Ambato. A goal from Junior would have given him victory and 9 points, as well as a favorable position against River in the scoring balance. But the Colombians did not score and were frustrated by creating multiple options but remaining empty-handed for the next phase of the Copa Libertadores. However, those from Barranquilla won the consolation prize: a place in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

Gallardo’s men closed their presentation in this phase of the Copa Libertadores with ten players after the direct red card received by Jonathan Maidana. He was averaging the second half when the defender attacked Caio Paulista with an elbow and was sent off without appeals.

The final numbers of the group left Fluminense as first with eleven points, River second with nine, Junior third and with a place in the South American with seven and Santa Fe last with only three.

The sticks and the defense of Santa Fe eliminate the Junior

Two shots on the sticks and two balls taken on the line by a central defender. Santa Fe they consummated the elimination of Junior from Barranquilla of the Copa Libertadores in the Colombian duel of the last day of Group D that ended 0-0. The game was played at the Bellavista stadium in the Ecuadorian city of Ambato due to the protests in Colombia and there the rojiblanco team could not pass the tie, so it was, with seven points, two from River Plate that fell 1-3 with Fluminense, leader with 11. With this result, the Barranquilla will play the South American Cup.

The ‘Tiburon’ suffered the first minutes of the match against a rival who, despite the fact that nothing was being played, came out to press aggressively and bothered the Barranquilla, led by Amaranto Perea. The Bogota team tried to do damage on the wings with the projections of the sides Alexander Porras and Carlos Arboleda, which were a constant headache for the opposing defenders. However, the rojiblanco team began to react timidly and had the first opportunity to score in the 15th minute with a free kick launched by Uruguayan goalkeeper Sebastián Viera that crashed horizontally.

The Junior continued to approach the goal of Leandro Castellanos with danger under the leadership of Freddy Hinestroza, who began to filter deep passes for an elusive Miguel Borja who, despite being the team’s scorer, was not precise in front of goal. Precisely in a counterattack led by Hinestroza in the 33rd minute, Borja was on the verge of scoring in a heads-up game in which he took a shot that was cleared on the line by central Alejandro Morález. The ‘Tiburon’ crashed another ball into the post at minute 44 with a mid-range shot from right-back Fabián Viáfara.

In the second half, Santa Fe, led by Kelvin Osorio, took air again and attacked a Barranquilla team that suffered when they did not find the ball or spaces to do damage on the opposite ground. However, Perea’s team was close to opening the scoring with another deep ball from Hinestroza in the 56th minute that reached midfielder Larry Vásquez, who got rid of Castellanos in the area but found himself again on the baseline with Morlez. , the hero of the Bogota people.

As the minutes passed, the Junior lost clarity and the Bogotans returned to the attack led by the skilled Jhon Arias on the left side. In the end Junior launched with his last impulses to attack, he had another very clear with a ball that Borja could not push only under sticks, but he could not achieve the victory that put him in the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores, so will have to settle for the South American.

Racing Club defeats Rentistas

The Racing Club Argentine won by 3-0 against Rentistas Uruguay secured first place in Zone E of the Copa Libertadores after finishing the group stage undefeated with four wins and two draws. Tomás Chancalay converted the three goals from the Argentine ‘Academy’, which finished with 14 points and three ahead of Sao Paulo, the brand new champion from São Paulo, who also reached the round of 16 of the South American tournament. The Peruvian Sporting Cristal, with four, finished third and will play the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, while Rentistas was eliminated after accumulating three points.

Juan Antonio Pizzi’s team, which next Monday will play the semifinals of the local Professional League Cup against Boca Juniors, added its sixth presentation without defeats in addition to sustaining the clean sheet of the Chilean nationalized Argentine goalkeeper, Gabriel Arias. The meeting had two other salient points that were the expulsion of Julián López in the 17th minute of play and a penalty executed by Salomón Rodríguez for the visit that was detained by Gabriel Arias.

From the start, the locals were looking for a win to stay with the first place in the group and after seven minutes they had their first opportunity to open the scoring with an assist from Enzo Copetti who headed Chancalay who went just wide. At twelve minutes Leandro Paiva responded for Rentistas with a shot that went over the crossbar, and two minutes later it was Chancalay himself who opened the scoring with an effective half-round that left goalkeeper Nicolás Rossi without a chance. In 17 Julián López said goodbye to the game after receiving the second yellow card from the Chilean judge Nicolás Gamboa.

At 38 the Uruguayan visit had its chance to equalize the result with a deflected shot by Franco Pérez and a minute later a shot from Jonathan Urretavizcaya that failed to complicate Gabriel Arias.

In the second half Leonardo Sigali with a blow to the head demanded an intervention from Nicolás Rossi and then Mariano González had a tie for the Uruguayan ‘Red Bugs’ in a shot from the small area but the ball went above the horizontal.

In minute five, Copetti held a ball on the edge of the area and touched for Chancalay, who returned to define with a right shot.

Rentistas went with a lot of desire but few ideas in search of the discount and had his great opportunity in the 23rd minute when Gamboa sanctioned a penalty for a hand from Sigali, but Salomón Rodríguez took a very straight shot that Arias contained. On the next play, Chancalay took advantage of a counterattack and with an excellent shot he placed the ball in Rossi’s upper left corner to sentence the result.

Rentistas tried until the end to achieve a discount on the scoreboard to decorate the result but could not with the local defense and the great moment of Gabriel Arias who, along with Eugenio Mena, will travel to Santiago de Chile to join ‘la Roja’ and not will be in the semifinal of the local contest against Boca next Monday.

Cerro Porteño beats América de Cali with just enough and goes to the second round

Cerro Porteño obtained the place to eighth of the Copa Libertadores by winning this Tuesday by 1-0 to America de Cali with an early goal by Enzo Giménez, the figure of an even match and in which the Colombians failed to seal in attack, although it served them to qualify for the South American, along with the victory today of Atlético Mineiro, leader of Group H and already classified, the Venezuelan La Guaira (4-0), who was eliminated. For Cerro Porteño, who finished with ten points and in second place, the draw was enough to go to the second round, although from the beginning he was looking for victory, with more will than effectiveness.

In fact, he came out in a rush from the opening whistle, so that in minute 4 a start of the off-road Santiago Arzamendia went to Gimenez so that he would combine it with Robert Morales, who returned the ball to him on a wall of perfect construction so that he could beat goal Joel Graterol with a cross shot. Those led by Francisco Arce maintained that rhythm for about five more minutes, until the Red Devils were giving warnings and also showing a better physical form than the Cyclone. A serious warning came from striker Santiago Moreno, who shot out what could have been the tie.

The locals were very pressured in that phase by the connections between Héctor Quiñónez, Rafael Carrascal and Yesus Cabrera, all very active and aware of the cracks in the defense of the Barrio Obrero club. Giménez and Morales tried in the final minutes, without the support of attacker Mauro Boselli, very blurred.

In the second half Cerro Porteño started as in the previous one, attacking with will but without bellows, evidenced in a goal play to which the central Claudio Aquino arrived deflated, well below his level. The rival was not able to give the final stitches to some approaches that had Cristian Arrieta and Duván Vergara among their forgers, but that put the Paraguayans in trouble.

At half an hour into that period, Arce chose to remove Boselli and change him for Aldo Maiz. Cerro Porteño, who continued to persevere, advanced to the last 16 with Giménez’s solo target and against America that did not carry the goal in their boots.

Mineiro thrashes La Guaira

The Athletic Mineiro Brazilian thrashed this Tuesday in Belo Horizonte for 4-0 to Venezuelan Deportivo La Guaira and with 16 points they finished first in Group H and the best team in this phase of the Copa Libertadores. Venezuelan Jéfferson Savarino, at 27 minutes; Marrony, at 43, and the international Hulk, at 49, and Nathan, at 93, sentenced the victory of the Belo Horizonte team, which played this Tuesday at the Mineirao stadium in a match corresponding to the sixth day and with arbitration of the Argentine Nicolás Lamolina.

Unbeaten, with five wins and one draw, fifteen goals in favor and three against, ‘el Galo’ (rooster) pressed from the first minutes, with the leading role of former Sevilla winger Guilherme Arana, Marrony, Hulk and Allan. Precisely, in a projection of Guilherme Arena, in combination with Hulk, Savarino he calmly defined in the 27th minute on his compatriot Carlos Olses to open the scoring.

After a dangerous play by Argentine Nacho Fernández, after a cross from Paraguayan Júnior Alonso, the ball reached Brown and to get the ball into the net at 43 minutes and make it 2-0 before the break.

In the second half, without waiting for the reaction of the Venezuelans, led by Daniel Farías, Hulk he scored a great goal in the 49th minute in a combined play with Fernández. Then came the variants of the technicians Cuca and Farías, with the former seeking to increase the score and the latter avoiding a bigger win.

Experienced Venezuelan striker Charlis Ortiz and reserve Ronaldo Lucena approached La Guaira to the discount goal, but goalkeeper Éverson was always successful. In injury time, after the Chilean Eduardo Vargas wasted a goal, the newly incorporated Hyoran and Guilherme Arana released Nathan to decree 4-0.