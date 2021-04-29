River Plate defeats Junior and leads group D with Fluminense

04/29/2021 at 05:10 CEST

EFE / Buenos Aires

River plate He returned to victory by winning this Wednesday by 2-1 to Junior de Barranquilla in a result that allowed him to assume the leadership of the Group D classification of the Copa Libertadores together with Fluminense, from Brazil. Héctor David Martínez and Julián Álvarez converted the goals of the ‘Millionaire’, while Miguel Borja discounted in the last minute of the game. River returned to play an international match at its Monumental stadium, after 413 days after completing the first stage of the renovations that were made to the Buenos Aires stage. With this victory, the team led by Marcelo Gallardo adds four points, the same as Fluminense, while Colombians Junior from Barranquilla and Independiente Santa Fe have one point.

River came out determined to impose its conditions and recover from the setback that it had suffered last Sunday at home against San Lorenzo (1-2) for the local tournament with Gonzalo Montiel as the excluding figure of the night. After two clear goal options for John Pajoy, at 17 minutes the Paraguayan referee Juan Benítez correctly annulled a goal by Julián Álvarez for a hand in the action of Agustín Palavecino. It was Palavecino himself who then had an option with a long-distance shot that goalkeeper Sebastián Viera controlled. However, in the 23rd minute the judge missed a penalty for a lack of Hector Martinez on Miguel Borja and, just five minutes later, it was River’s own defender who scored after capturing a rebound in the area and scoring with a furious shot.

The meeting kept its round trip process with River proposing a vertical attack and Junior betting on a game control and the search for Borja as a center forward. At the end of the first half it was Paraguayan Robert Rojas who almost widened the gap with a header that forced a stop from Viera.

The second half had a determined Junior who in the 50th minute had the equalizer with a low shot from Wiler Ditta that hit the goal post defended by Franco Armani. But four minutes later River extended the advantage with a qualification of Palavecino for Fabrizio Angileri who launched a low shot over the area that he took advantage of Julian Alvarez to push the goal. After this 2-0 in favor of the local, Junior had two options to reduce the advantage that demanded two Armani appearances, while River lacked aim to extend it. On the last play of the match, Borja he got a ball in the area and with a cross shot he put the final 2-1 that did not change the distribution of points but allowed Junior to return with another flavor to Barranquilla.

Next week, River Plate will visit Independiente Santa Fe in Armenia, while Junior will host Fluminense in Barranquilla on the third day of Group D.