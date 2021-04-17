River Plate defeated Central Córdoba and continues at a firm pace

04/17/2021 at 05:27 CEST

EFE / Buenos Aires

River Plate thrashed at home by 0-5 to Central Córdoba in Santiago del Estero and took a firm step to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Argentine Soccer Professional League.

The Colombian Rafael Santos Borré -on two occasions, Fabrizio Angileri, José Paradela Y Federico Girotti scored the goals for the triumph of those led by Marcelo Gallardo who settled in the second position of Group A with 18 points to two of the leader Colón de Santa Fe. In the prelude to his debut in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, next Thursday at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro against Fluminense, River settled into the standings with three games remaining to conclude this group stage in the local tournament.

In the other meeting this Friday at the start of the tenth day for Group A, Rosario Central returned to the victory by also winning 0-1 as a visitor against Aldosivi in ​​Mar del Plata with a goal from Diego Zabala.

In Zone B, meanwhile, Vélez Sarsfield ratified his leadership by winning 2-0 at home against Huracán with the conquests of Federico Macuello and Juan Martín Lucero, in a result that leaves him at the top of the standings with 22 points .

Talleres, meanwhile, in the first match of the day, they won 3-0 against Unión with goals from Franco Fragapane, Nahuel Tenaglia and Brazilian Guilherme Parede, to settle into second place with 16 points alongside Lanús.

This Saturday there will be four more matches of this tenth day with the presentation of a needy Boca Juniors, who after his misstep against Unión, needs a home win against Atlético Tucumán so as not to lose the illusion of accessing the quarterfinals.

Sarmiento-Lanús, San Lorenzo-Argentinos Juniors and Newell’s Old Boys-Patronato complete Saturday’s program, while on Sunday Racing Club will visit Arsenal and Independiente will receive Defensa y Justicia, the brand new champion of the Recopa Sudamericana.