River Plate, Boca Jrs. and the Brazilian Navy, for the Libertadores 2021

04/20/2021 at 08:10 CEST

The group stage of Libertadores 2021 begins this Tuesday, with Conmebol’s obsession to carry out the main continental tournament, no matter how much the Covid-19 pandemic is punishing the region, with dramatic health cases such as the Brazilian, which already counts 375,000 deaths, or the Peruvian.

The qualifying round of the previous phase, between Independiente del Valle and the Guild, showed how far the South American Confederation is willing to go so that the competition stops. In the first leg, the Ecuadorian authorities prevented the gauchos from leaving the concentration hotel to go to train because they had cases of Covid-19. The meeting was canceled and it was played, as if nothing happened, three days later in Paraguay, the host country of Conmebol.

Who will stop Argentines and Brazilians?

Since the Libertadores increased its extension until the second semester (this year the grand final is scheduled for Saturday, November 20), the Brazilian and Argentine teams have taken all the places of finalists. And, this is a trend that, except for a capital surprise, will continue this year.

It should not be forgotten that, in the last 12 years, only At. Nacional (from Medellín) in 2017, has broken the dominance of the two soccer superpowers of the continent, which share the titles. The last two champions are Brazilians, Palmeiras in the last edition, in which they defeated Santos 1-0 in the final, Maracana, and Flamengo, which beat River Plate (2-1) in a heart attack final the 2019 final played in Lima.

😍 The CONMEBOL #Libertadores Group Phase begins! Days and times of the first date, which starts this Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/eo7qRvzIH6 – CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) April 19, 2021

The River Plate is the bogeyman, the rival that nobody wants to see: they have had four semi-finals in a row and two titles since 2015. Your technician, the Gallardo doll, arouses admiration, because he knows how to turn his team into one of the most competitive each season, due to the many difficulties it goes through and loses key players … And Boca is always Boca, no matter how bad it is. The shirt is heavy.

Five Brazilians who want to fight for the title

Who can rival the Millionaires is the Brazilian army. Palmeiras, no matter how much he has lost the Recopa Sudamericana against Defense and Justice and the Supercopa do Brasil against Flamengo, comes out strong to defend the title. The Verdao will have to react because it has a difficult group in front of precisely its executioner in the Recopa, the Independiente del Valle, who lowered the Guild in the previous phase, and the University.

The super Flamengo, two-time league champion and champion in 2020, maintains the best 11 on the continent. His crooked fanatic demands the title from him, after the setback in the last edition when he fell, unexpectedly, against Racing, in the round of 16.

The At. Mineiro, for his part, has made a very heavy investment, while Sao Paulo, with Hernan Crespo on the bench, and the International, with the canary Miguel Ángel Ramírez, they are convinced that they can be protagonists. Santos, with a team full of Meninos da Vila, is an outsider, which has the experience of the previous season, when he eliminated Gremio in the quarterfinals, Boca in the semis and was planted in the grand final.