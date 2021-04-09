River Plate advances to the South American group stage

04/09/2021 at 4:27 AM CEST

EFE / Asuncion

River plate, with striker Pablo Zeballos as conductor, entered the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana this Thursday after beat Guaireña 4-2, which in the first leg succumbed at home by 1-2.

Far from accommodating itself to the favorable score of the first match and taking refuge in its defense, the Asuncion team, led by Enrique Landai, came out to settle the game played at the Defensores del Chaco stadium from the first minutes. And he did it with a Zeballos who set the pace for the entire match, proposing, creating and unbalancing the squad of the city of Villarrica.

A play by the former Paraguayan international led to Mario Otazú, who was knocked down inside the area in the 14th minute by Sebastián Candia, the captain of Guaireña, who was booked. Zeballos he was in charge of converting that penalty into a goal after beating Héctor Espinola.

Kelito became intractable from that point on and in the 19 it was 2-0, a magnificent definition of Marcelo gonzalez on a free kick that rose through the barrier and slipped into Espínola’s goal. The third, a quarter of an hour later, was the work of Diego godoy, who did not forgive the gentle pass that Zeballos made to score. Feliciano Brizuela made it 3-1 at the end of the first half closing the gap for Guaireña.

The second period was also played to the beat of Zeballos, well wrapped in front by Luis Caballero, who wanted to leave his signature, something he did with the room for the locals, in the last section of the second part. And, minutes later, after a series of rebounds in the area protected by Librado Azcona, Jose Verdun made the second of Guaireña.

Today’s clash follows the other of Paraguayans disputed this Tuesday between October 12, which qualified by beating Nacional on penalties. Both 12 de Octubre and River Plate will meet their next rivals this Friday, when the South American group draw will be held at the Conmebol headquarters in Greater Asunción.