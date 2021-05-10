River goes to the quarterfinals of the Cup in Argentina

05/10/2021 at 02:10 CEST

Efe

River Plate qualified this Sunday at quarterfinals of the Argentina Cup With a 4-1 win over Fernando Gago’s Aldosivi in ​​a match full of options for the local team and in which Colombian Rafael Santos Borré dedicated his goal, he celebrated the country, immersed in a delicate social situation.

River now awaits the confirmation of its rival in the phase of the eight best. For now a superclassic with Boca Juniors that on Saturday, with an alternative team, he lost 1-0 in his visit to the Board of Trustees. The Argentine Cup celebrates its thirteenth and last day this weekend.

💥 The four goals from River to Aldosivi, from the #OjoMillonario 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Gc92Ic9gQw – River Plate (@RiverPlate) May 9, 2021

In the first stage of today’s game, those led by Marcelo ‘el Muñeco’ Gallardo again showed some problems in the definition and, although they went up at 16 minutes with a penalty charged by Gonzalo Montiel, they allowed Aldosivi to draw before that the first 45 minutes ended with a goal from Malcom Braida.

In the second half River came out with everything and very soon the Colombian Rafael Santos Borré put the Millionaire back up.

The other goals of River Plate for the 4-1 victory were contributed by José Paradela, in a very well defined play that was born from a rejection in defense of River, and Matías Suárez who took advantage of a great pass from Nicolás de la Cruz.