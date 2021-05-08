River Ega takes the victory after defeating CD Fontellas 1-2

05/08/2021 at 11:14 PM CEST

Triumph of River Ega 1-2 about CD Fontellas the last meeting of the Second Phase of the Third Division. The CD Fontellas arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against Beti Onak by a score of 5-1 and at the moment had a three-game losing streak. On the part of the visiting team, the River Ega won at home 2-1 their last match in the tournament against the Lourdes. With this good result, the Andosilla set is eighth, while the Fontellas he is ninth at the end of the match.

The meeting started in a favorable way for him River Ega, who took the opportunity to open the scoreboard thanks to the success of Jon losa, ending the first period with a 0-1 on the light.

In the second half, luck came for the Fontellero team, who got the tie through an own goal from Itarte in the 66th minute. But later the visiting team advanced their team with a new goal of Jon losa, thus completing a double in the aftermath, in 85, ending the confrontation with a result of 1-2 on the scoreboard.

The technician of the Fontellas, Jose Angel Catalan, gave entry to the field to Vasilev, Iker Y Asier replacing San Juan, Othman Chaaf Y Sergio, while on the part of the River, Raul Gonzalez replaced Mikel Murugarren, Gorka, Solano, Lorente Y Laparra for Lion, Aitor, Itarte, Mikel Murugarren Y Jon losa.

The referee gave a yellow card to Oliver, Sergio, Bonilla Y Munarriz by the local team already Mikel Murugarren and Itarte by the Andosilla team.

At the moment, the Fontellas and the River they remain tied at 20 points in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

On the following day of the Second Phase of the Third Division the CD Fontellas will play against him Upload away from home, while the River Ega will face in his feud against the Baztan.

Data sheetCD Fontellas:Jota, Sergio (Asier, min.90), Munarriz, Othman Chaaf (Iker, min.82), Alava, Bonilla, Ochoa, Mugueta, Oliver, San Juan (Vasilev, min.58) and Carlos LaplanaRiver Ega:March, Laparra, Pablo, Jon Losa (Laparra, min.88), Melvin De Jesús, Itarte (Solano, min.68), Lorza, Aitor (Gorka, min.68), Mariano Azcona, Leon (Mikel Murugarren, min. 11) and Carlos MarcoStadium:–Goals:Jon Losa (0-1, min. 43), Itarte (1-1, min. 66) and Jon Losa (1-2, min. 85)