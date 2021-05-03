River Ega becomes strong at home and defeats Lourdes (2-1)

05/03/2021 at 1:33 PM CEST

The River won 2-1 against Lourdes during the match played this Sunday in the Andola. The River Ega wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the FC Bidezarra by a score of 3-1. On the part of the visiting team, the Lourdes lost by a result of 1-5 in the previous match against the Beti Onak. After the match, Andosilla’s team is tenth, while the Lourdes he is ninth after the end of the game.

In the first period, none of the teams were right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same result of 0-0.

The second half started in an unbeatable way for him River Ega, which premiered its luminous through a bit of Jon Losa in minute 52. However, the Lourdes achieved the tie thanks to a goal from David royo in minute 79. But later the local team took the lead with a new goal from Jon Losa, who thus achieved a double shortly before the end, specifically in 88, thus ending the match with the result of 2-1.

It was a game in which the coaches used up all their changes. On the part of the locals they jumped from the bench Carlos Marco, Lorente, Joan, Alvaro Y Pablo Sarasa replacing Itarte, Aitor, Mikel Murugarren, Lorza Y Laparra. The changes of the Lourdes They were Moha, Maxi, José, Juanma Y Valentin, which entered through Javier, Sergio, Villafranca, Garcia Y Garcia.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the River (Lion Y Paul), while the visiting team did not see any.

At the moment, the River gets 17 points and the Lourdes with 19 points.

The next day the Andosilla team will play at home against the CD Fontellas, Meanwhile he Lourdes will seek victory at home against him Upload.