River City Girls It was, without a doubt, one of the surprises of 2019. A beat ’em up with which Wayforward and Arc System Works managed to pay a heartfelt tribute to the Kunio Kun saga with a beautiful, fresh, frenetic and really fun proposal in the that, this time we handled Kyoko and Misako, girlfriends of our usual protagonists. A fairly complete title, the analysis of which you should not miss, which now receives a new update loaded with interesting news.

And is that just a few hours ago the news jumped, the American developer Wayforward announced on its official Twitter profile that a new update River City Girls for Nintendo Switch (on the other platforms it has been postponed).

A River City Girls patch is available now on Switch! It adds revamped interaction with doors and NPCs, an altered secret ending, a few difficulty tweaks, and numerous other fixes. (The patch is coming soon on Xbox One; it hit an unexpected delay on PS4 but is still on the way.) pic.twitter.com/O9GIU0aIBo – WayForward (@WayForward) April 7, 2020

As you can read, the patch in question includes various additives and fixes These include improved interaction with doors and NPCs, a modified secret ending, various adjustments to balance the difficulty, and many other minor fixes.

What do you think of the patch announcement? Have you already played River City Girls? If not, is this patch a real incentive to buy it?

