Álvaro Pereira, historical side of the Uruguayan team, did not turn around and acknowledged that he had opportunities to reach Boca and also River. Palito admitted that the two clubs went looking for him, but finally there was no agreement and he ended up in Estudiantes.

“From Boca they came looking for me in 2011, after the Copa América. Juan Simón, who was manager of Boca, called me, but there were already three quotas for foreigners and they could not release any of them, “said the defender, in dialogue with Crack Deportivo.

And in the same vein, he added: “Then (Daniel) Angelici and Guillermo (Barros Schelotto) talk to me to go to Boca. We negotiated, I did everything, I processed the nationality and when it comes out, they tell me that he had renewed (Jonathan) Silva and that there was the possibility of a loan. I said no, I wanted a purchase. “

For his part, Pereira acknowledged that River also sought him out: “River also came looking for me in 2014, when I was in San Pablo. On vacation Patanian and Enzo Francescoli called me asking if I was interested in going to River. I told him that if they made me an offer he would listen to them. “

However, the club that drives him crazy in Argentina is Racing: “I would have liked to play in Racing, I have my youngest son who is a fan and a fan of Saja, has the shirt. Besides, I had Diego Milito as a partner who drove me crazy with Racing. If you call me I’ll be happy. Racing is doing things very well, it is growing. Although I would also like to go to the field to see him as a fan. “

Álvaro Pereira debuted at Miramar in Uruguay and then went through Quilmes, Argentinos, CFR Cluj (Romania), Porto (Portugal), Inter (Italy), Getafe (Spain), Sao Paulo (Brazil), Estudiantes, Cerro Porteño (Paraguay), Nacional (Uruguay) and River Plate (Uruguay), where he is currently 34 years old. However, his best performances stuccoed with the Uruguayan team. Will you return to Argentine soccer?