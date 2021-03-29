River already missed Borré …

Rafael Santos Borré He was the player of the week. Or, actually, almost the whole week: he missed Sunday, just barely. Of course, it is that the Colombian was on everyone’s lips because at this time he defines a future that is already guessed far from River for three months from now, when his contract with the club expires. The scorer of the cycle Gallant With 52 shouts, he is about to accept the pre-contract offer that the Guild left him on the table through the Brazilian emissary André Cury, the scout who approached him with the offer from Palmeiras first and the Gaucho club later.

That context may have played against Borré, who took to the field this Sunday with his head obviously affected by a decision that he has not yet made and that requires, before, a conversation with Marcelo Gallardo that has not yet happened and is expected to return to training this week. RSB’s performance was very poor against Racing at the Monumental. Obviously the Colombian did not have the spaces with which he had fun in Mendoza the previous Saturday, to score four goals almost under the arc, defining first, but this time on the 19th he also did not manage to find those places to do damage against an over-crowded defense like the one that Juan Antonio Pizzi stopped in Núñez. Not very participative in attack, without goal situations, Borré did not kick once at Arias’s goal and in general he was quite far from River’s game circuit. And when he participated, he was not too precise either: poorly at the controls, he even gave a pass back in the first half that neither Casco nor Paulo Díaz took over, which led to a dangerous counter. It was even noticed that Rafa was somewhat out of focus, who for a stretch of the match remained protesting Rapallini and the Fernández line for the (unfair) yellow that he received at 26 minutes of the first half.

Borré may have been the player who suffered the most from the rival scheme, but he did not contribute much either. For a reason, in fact, it was the first change Gallardo made in the ST: at 19 minutes he replaced him with Fontana, who in the first one he had, still defining very poorly, managed to get away from the mark to go hand in hand with Arias …

These are not easy hours for Borré, who will go free from River but who at the same time works with his agent so that the millionaire that the Guild offers him for five years does not elude the CARP treasury: the Colombian is grateful to the club that relaunched his career and especially to Gallardo, who trusted him when he couldn’t find his place in Europe. That is why the talk with the Doll this week will be decisive to know if he will move to Porto Alegre in the middle of the year, as he looks. What is certain is that it goes away. Against Racing, still on the court, River missed him …

