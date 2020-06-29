This season will always be remembered as that of the coronavirus, but the NBA He continues to strive to boost the sporty and culminate a season in which there are two teams clearly above the rest in terms of their favoritism to reap the ring. Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks dominate with an iron fist the Western Conference and Eastern Conference, respectively, arriving at the end of the regular season matches with the peace of mind of knowing that they are virtually first and being able to seek to acquire a competitive rhythm for some playoff playoffs where they could be measured with equipment very uncomfortable for them and that could destroy their entire domain. These are his great postseason threats.

– Rivals to avoid by Los Angeles Lakers in first playoff rounds in Western Conference

In the first round of the playoffs, the team led by Lebron James will face a team that has had to fight to the end for the classification and that comes with a sharp tusk and nothing to lose. Memphis Grizzlies they would be chosen now, but they would be much more dangerous Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Those in Oregon have a fearsome quintet, packed with talent and experience, that could well put them on the spot, while Zion Williamson can become a threat already present. San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns the Los Angeles outfit would be much less concerned.

Already in a possible Conference semifinals, there are several candidates to be able to face Lebron and company. Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder they are not overly concerned as they are solid and well assembled sets, but lacking scoring flow, speed and consistency to win a series to seven games. It worries much more Houston rocketsIf he manages to get fourth or fifth, he can be a major threat to the Lakers’ game.

– Rivals to be avoided by Milwaukee Bucks in first rounds of playoffs in Eastern Conference

It is impossible to imagine the slightest real possibility that Orlando Magic or Washington Wizards They beat Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team. Both teams are well below the level required by the Bucks, for which it would be an award to get into the playoffs. Nothing should ever be taken for granted, however, and the Wisconsin players should play hard to secure first place, which is a huge advantage.

In eventual Conference semifinals, three franchises with illustrious names and serious aspirations of sorpasso could already be measured: Miami Heat, Indian Pacers and Philadelfia 76ers. There is great equality between them in the fight for fourth place, being more advantageous Boston Celtics. Any of the four teams could do a lot of damage to those of Budenholzer, being the pair formed by Embiid and Simmons a latent threat, for their immense talent and desire for revenge; They already beat them on Christmas Day, it must be remembered.

