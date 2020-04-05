When EA announced that there would be a new edition of the legendary Command & Conquer for mobile, there were many mixed feelings among those screaming out loud to adapt the game to the free-to-play style it was little less than sacrilege. But Rivals finally came to iOS and Android more than a year ago, and since then there have been more than a few users to sink their teeth into.

Position yourself, NOD Brotherhood or Global Defense: it’s your turn. And in the same way you choose if ‘Command & Conquer: Rivals’ is a worthy successor to the saga or not. Prove it now and dictate your verdict by downloading it for Android from Google Play, or for iOS from the App Store.

Command & Conquer: Rivals is compatible on iOS on any iPhone 5s or higher, in addition to various iPad models that have at least iOS 10. The requirements for Android set that our phone or our table have at least Android 4.1 or higher. The recommendation, however, is that we play the game from a tablet because the interface is complex and benefits from having large diagonals.

The best thing is that you do not compare this Command & Conquer with the original ones, since they are not the same type of games. They share many elements and technically it could be said that it is also a real-time strategy game, but here the objective is to massacre the adversary through the control of strategic points and the consequent launch of missiles.

The game looks very good on a tablet and so far it has garnered a 4.6 mark in the App Store and a 3.9 in Google Play, which is not bad for the criticism that followed its announcement. One thing I guarantee: if you played the previous Command & Conquer it is likely that the nostalgia wrap you up in a few moments. It is different, yes, but also similar.

Yes, there are loot boxes and cards and also in-app purchases, but who doesn’t have them today? In-app purchases range from € 2.29 for 200 diamonds to € 109.99 for 15,000. And with those diamonds you can buy credits. And with those credits you can buy cards, as in many other games of this same style. Give it a try.

