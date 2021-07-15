Rivals and effectiveness of the Big 3 in Grand Slam finals

A historical triple that deserves to be thoroughly analyzed and reflect on the details that have led to it. This is how the current context is interpreted by many tennis fans and lovers of the Big 3 and its legendary story. Novak Djokovic has achieved an epic comeback that allows him to equal in Grand Slam titles with Roger Federer Y Rafael Nadal. One of the questions that cross the minds of many lovers of this sport is which of them has had more opportunities to have increased that list of titles, as well as the exercise of assessing the difficulty of their rivals in the Grnd Slam finals that they have played. .

Efficiency of the Big 3 in Grand Slam finals

Rafael Nadal: 28 finals contested with 20 titles and 8 finals lost (71% effective)

Novak Djokovic: 30 finals contested with 20 titles and 10 finals lost (66% efficiency)

Roger Federer: 31 finals contested, 20 titles and 11 finals lost (64% effective)

Top-10 rivals in Grand Slam finals played

Novak Djokovic: 29 with a balance of 19 wins and 10 losses

Roger Federer: 27 with a balance of 16 wins and 11 losses

Rafael Nadal: 24 with a balance of 17 wins and 7 losses

It is spectacular to see how the Serbian has had to face a member of the top-10 in the final on 29 of the 30 times he has been in that situation. The only one of them that was not the case was at the 2008 Australian Open, which would ultimately be his first Grand Slam title, by beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who at that time was 38th in the world. Both Federer and Nadal have played four of their Grand Slam finals against players outside of the world’s top 10.

In the case of the Swiss, it was Wimbledon 2003, against Mark Philipoussis, Australian Open 2004 against Marat Safin, Australian Open 2006 against Marcos Baghdatis and Roland Garros 2009 against Robin Soderling, all of which ended with victory for Federer. Based on the trajectory of the Spanish, the four Grand Slam finals that he played against rivals that were not in the top-10 were Roland Garros 2005 against Mariano Puerta, Wimbledon 2010 against Tomas Berdych, Australian Open 2017 against Roger Federer and US Open 2017 against Kevin Anderson, losing only Roger’s.

Top-5 rivals in Grand Slam finals played

Novak Djokovic: 25 with a balance of 16 wins and 9 losses

Rafael Nadal: 21 with a balance of 15 wins and 6 losses

Roger Federer: 18 with a balance of 8 wins and 10 losses

The bad percentage that Federer presents when it comes to facing some of the best in the world in the decisive game for the title is obvious, something that shows an aspect that has been talked about a lot about the Swiss, such as inferiority with respect to his two companions Big 3, having concentrated most of their triumphs before both finally hatched. The ability of both Novak and Rafa to subdue top players in Grand Slam finals is much greater, and it is striking to see how the Serbian has only had five opponents in Grand Slam finals that were not top-5, which confirms the supreme difficulty of his quest.