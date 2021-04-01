Rivalry between the US and China makes it difficult for Paraguay to obtain vaccines

(Bloomberg) – As poor countries scramble to get their hands on COVID-19 vaccines, a sparsely populated South American country has found its potential linked to its unexpected role in rising tensions between the United States and China.

The 63-year-old alliance between Paraguay and Taiwan, forged in a time when both countries were led by right-wing authoritarian leaders, means that the Paraguayan government cannot buy directly from Chinese vaccine manufacturers that have supplied other Latin American nations. Officials even claim to have been contacted to change their support for Beijing in order to obtain the highly valued doses.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken telephoned President Mario Abdo Benítez to show a more rigid stance on the possibility of such a change. This caused the National Chancellor, Euclides Acevedo, to speak frankly to Washington and Taipei this week.

“Mr. Blinken has been very firm saying to Abdo: ‘Look, your ally is Taiwan and us,’” Acevedo said on television, adding “but we also have to ask these strategic allies for a proof of love. Before holding hands, they have to at least take us to the movies ”.

Acevedo warned that “countries with which we do not have diplomatic relations” are actively courting other nations through vaccines. “President Xi Jinping is very interested in joining us.”

Requesting comment, a State Department spokesperson said the United States is working with Paraguay and other like-minded partners to support pandemic response efforts, praising Taiwan as a democracy and a leading partner.

The Communist Party of China sees Taiwan as part of its territory that must be taken by force if necessary, and often avoids having relations with countries that recognize it as an independent nation. For its part, the Taipei government rejects Beijing’s claim and insists that Taiwan is a de facto sovereign nation.

For years, as China grew into one of the world’s largest markets, the vast majority of capitals chose Beijing over Taipei, facing the symbolic objection of Washington, which also sought to further its ties with China. Yet as Beijing’s global ambitions have grown, the United States, both under President Donald Trump and now Joe Biden, sees him as a threatening rival, and Taiwan as needing more support.

Meanwhile, the United States and the European Union are holding on to their vaccines, while China has provided millions of them to countries like Mexico, Chile and El Salvador in a show of diplomatic influence.

With hospitals jammed and the increase in deaths from covid-19, Paraguay, which has a population of 7 million, has only been able to obtain 163,000 doses, including 23,000 Chinese vaccines donated by Chile and the United Arab Emirates. President Abdo Benítez has faced weeks of protests and a failed impeachment motion due to shortages.

The Paraguayan Chinese Chamber of Industry and Commerce, known as CPCIC, is one of the dozens of intermediaries that have approached the troubled Administration to offer to negotiate an agreement for the acquisition of vaccines. While some of these intermediaries have requested multi-million dollar initial payments, the chamber, acting on behalf of a local pharmaceutical company, is seeking to get health authorities to sign the Chinese documentation so that the companies can begin negotiations.

“We basically said: if the Government of Paraguay wants to fill out the forms, we could send them for approval by Sinovac or Sinopharm,” Chamber President Charles Tang said of a letter sent by CPCIC to the Ministry of Health last week. The chamber said the government responded with questions.

Paraguay belongs to a shrinking list of 15 countries, including Guatemala and Honduras, that recognize Taiwan. When its Foreign Ministry said that several third parties hinted that breaking with Taiwan was a precondition for obtaining Chinese vaccines, China called it “malicious” disinformation. In turn, Taiwan accused “some groups” of using vaccines as tools of “political manipulation.”

The relationship between the two countries dates back to when anti-communist presidents Alfredo Stroessner and Chiang Kai-shek ruled in Asunción and Taipei. They never met. In 1975, Stroessner paid a state visit to Taiwan accompanied by his personal secretary, the father of President Abdo Benítez. Over the years, Taiwan has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to its ally, but bilateral trade is small compared to Paraguay’s other trading partners.

Among other things, Taiwan donated to Paraguay the medicines and medical supplies that the country needed against COVID, and allowed the Paraguayan government to redirect financial aid for housing to the purchase of vaccines.

Nonetheless, the pandemic is giving new impetus to those among the country’s business and political elite who say it is time to sever ties with Taiwan.

Paraguay’s support for Taipei has sidelined it from financing public works under the China Belt and Road initiative. Last year, China enjoyed a nearly $ 2.9 billion trade surplus with Paraguay, which cannot directly sell beef and soy to it.

During 2020, conservative and left-wing opposition parties have sponsored two non-binding resolutions to establish diplomatic relations or directly negotiate the purchase of medical supplies and vaccines with China. While the ruling Colorado Party largely rejected or amended the resolutions, some of its lawmakers are beginning to question the party’s historic support for Taiwan.

The aid that China provided to its allies impressed Jazmín Narvaez, who leads the Colorado Party faction in the Chamber of Deputies, loyal to President Abdo Benítez.

“It is not a heated decision,” he said by phone. “But several colleagues have doubts about which alliance is the one that suits Paraguay the most. It is a situation that must be analyzed ”.

Even the government has indicated that what was once a tight-knit relationship could be subject to review. Foreign Minister Acevedo left the door open and said: “This is a political debate that deserves an agreement with all the powers of the State and with the whole of society.”

