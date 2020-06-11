With the return of Spanish football, the Barcelona with Lionel Messi they will seek to reaffirm themselves at the top of the tournament. However, La Pulga set the alarm bells last week due to an injury (the club accused a contracture) although he is expected to be there for the team’s debut against Mallorca.

The one who spoke on the subject is Rivaled, former Barcelona player and authorized word, who said that “It is difficult to answer whether (Messi) should play or not. With the title contest so hot, if things turn upside down for Barcelona, ​​it would be interesting if he rested, but if not, he may not have many options for stop.”

But also, the Brazilian knows that La Pulga has enough back to decide on his physique. “What is clear is that you cannot go to Messi and simply tell him to rest. Because he wants to win the League, the Champions League, assault the Pichichi and win the Ballon d’Or. And for all that he needs to play regularly.”

Rivaldo also took the opportunity to respond to some statements by Quique Setién, DT of the Catalan team, who a few days ago had said that the five changes that could be made in the games that remain until the end of the tournament were detrimental to Barcelona.

“They are improper excuses for Barcelona. What Setién has said does not make any sense. Look for excuses in a matter like this, say that you feel hurt just because the rival has two more changes, I do not understand”, released the former footballer.

To close his idea, he explained that “teams like Real Madrid or Barcelona are much stronger than the rest and can even easily decide matches in 45 minutes. It is that they have tons of talent compared to the rest. Barcelona has to think about winning their matches from the beginning, they cannot wait until the end for their opponent to tire. Clarito.