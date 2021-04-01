Rival gangs face shots in Madrid

The Madrid district of Ciudad Lineal was the scene this Thursday night a shootout between supposedly rival gangs, which was recorded by several residents of the area and broadcast by some police unions.

The event took place around 9:30 p.m. at the confluence of the streets of Hermanos Gómez and de los Collados, in the Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood and very close to La Elipa.

Sources of Emergencies Madrid City Council reported that they they were not required to the scene.

In the video recorded by the neighbors and disseminated by several police unions, a confrontation between two supposed rival gangs is observed and in the course of it a young man makes up to four detonations with an alleged pistol, which he later hides in a parked car.

Throughout the video, where several young people can be seen running through the streets of the neighborhood, they up to six shots.

In a tweet, the JUPOL police union released the video and stated that it was “presumably” “a reckoning between bands. “” The bands are a PROBLEM that must be tackled with the utmost forcefulness, “he adds in the message.

The video was also broadcast, among others, by the spokesman for the Police Union Alternative, Alfredo Perdiguero, with the following text: “Shooting in Ciudad Lineal at 9:30 pm.”