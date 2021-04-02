Rival for Aztec “The Beast” Lucero is named

(Photo: Supplied)

Undefeated rising prospect Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero (6-0, 5KO) will meet tough-minded Néstor Fernando García (23-22-1, 17KO) of Querétaro, Mexico on Saturday, April 10. The contest agreed for six rounds at super welterweight will be part of the card presented by Jibaro Promotions at the Big Punch Arena in Tijuana, Mexico.

“I don’t know much about my rival, I leave that to my coach and team,” declared Lucero from La Paz, Baja California Sur. “I just need to work hard in the gym and be in my prime for the fight. I know that García has more experience than me, but I am sure that the new techniques that I am working on with my coach ‘Jíbaro’ Pérez will lead me to victory ”.

“La Bestia” Lucero is coming off a victory via technical knockout in the third against José Apodaca at the end of last year and his fight against García is his first of 2021.

“I am more than ready for this fight, I want to stay active and with a win in this fight I am looking to have another commitment soon,” declared Lucero who works under the tutelage of two-time world champion Raúl “Jíbaro” Pérez. “I can’t see beyond Garcia, I’m sure he’s coming to win and I have to do whatever it takes to come out with my hand up.”

Lucero was a five-time elite amateur champion and competed internationally before jumping into pay boxing in 2019.

“I think my style lends itself more to the professional, I’m very aggressive and I’m not just looking to score points,” Lucero exclaimed of his style. “As I said before, I want to be active this year three or four more fights in 2021, but first I have to overcome Garcia.”