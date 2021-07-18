Ritu Phogat vs. Lin Hequin added to ONE: Battleground

Ritu phogat he will have to win if he wants a chance to return to the Grand Prix of the Atomweight division.

ONE Championship announced on Saturday morning that he will return this July 30 with the ONE: Battleground, and one of the matches that make up the card involves Phogat with the Chinese Strawweight Lin hequin (14-2).

Notice

Phogat lost her undefeated pro – and her place in the tournament – by losing a controversial split decision to the North American. Bi nguyen in the ONE Championship: Dangal.

Before Dangal, Phogat was 4-0 with three TKO victories.

For Lin, 27, this will be her first appearance since March 2019.

The Wenzhou-born fighter hasn’t fought since debuting in ONE with a first-round submission against Jomary torres, which represented his eleventh victory in a row.

