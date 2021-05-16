Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Seem to Confirm Romance During Latest Outing

Are Rita prays and Taika waititi a couple? Well, they certainly look like one in new photos that show the two holding hands while out for a stroll in Sydney, Australia.

The duo were seen looking casual and comfortable with one another while in Bondi Beach, where Taika, the director of films like Thor: Ragnarok and JoJo Rabbit, has a home. Rita, a singer who also appeared in the Fifty Shades of Gray franchise, even playfully stuck her tongue out at her rumored boyfriend, while Taika kissed her hand in another shot.

This is not the first time Rita and Taika have raised eyebrows about their potential romance. In April, the two were seen together at the world premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under at the Sydney Opera House. To really add fuel to the speculation, they also appeared to be wearing matching Gucci cardigans.

That wasn’t the only piece of evidence fans found to support this new relationship. Earlier that month, Rita posted a series of photos to her Instagram, one of which showed Taika wrapping his arms around her. Tessa thompson, who starred in Thor: Ragnarok, was also featured in the slideshow, which Rita captioned, “Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love.”