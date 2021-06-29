Rita Ora prepares a sensational video from the beach in Malibu

Rita Ora is ready to release the new hit of the summer and she will do so with a video in which she looks like a mermaid in Malibu.

Rita Ora spent a few days on the beach in Malibu, but not to rest, but to shine in the recording of her next music video. Although on July 2 she releases the video that she has prepared with DJ and producer Sigala and that will be called “You for me”, the singer is already preparing this subsequent success.

Rita wore different haute couture looks but the one that stood out the most was a garment from David Koma’s Resort 2021 collection that is not for sale yet and with which her silhouette wore sparkles that were reflected in the water, while underneath she wore a two-piece black bikini with ribbons around her waist.

The look made her look like a mermaid thanks to the fact that her hair was divided into strands and her makeup had a glowy effect. After all, Rita has been in a very summery mood, as she has shown on her Instagram, where she has shared very trendy photos.

Another of the looks that we can see in the video left her legs exposed with short shorts, green plaid shirt, white cowboy boots and a red cap with sunglasses, it will undoubtedly be a very ad hoc simple for the season.