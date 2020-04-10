Both she and her sister have signed up to volunteer to be on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.

Singer Rita prays He has not hesitated to take advantage of his last interview to pay tribute to all those retired toilets that like his mother Vera Sahatciu, have temporarily suspended their retirement to to be in the first line of battle against the coronavirus. In the case of her parent, she has resumed his job as a psychiatrist in one of London’s British health service hospitals, the NHS.

Likewise, the pop star has recognized that is very concerned about the high level of risk to which doctors, nurses and other workers are exposed of these centers with the essential work they do. In fact, the artist she has advised her mother to try to act only to the best of her ability.

“The truth is that she is my particular heroine. We are all afraid of this situation, but she believes in God and her faith has led her to take this step ”Rita explained in conversation with the Extra news portal. “She she feels compelled to provide her services as a practitioner, and that has led me to be especially aware of it these days ”, he added.

“I think each day is a risk for her and her colleagues … Sometimes I get scared and I say: ‘If you are not feeling very well, nothing happens because you stay at home, ‘” explained the British interpreter, who by the way together with her sister Elena, she has signed up for the NHS-led volunteer program to contribute to the distribution of medicines among the most vulnerable sectors of the population, as well as to provide accompaniment and emotional help to the people most affected by the pandemic.

