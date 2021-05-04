Rita Ora, Isla Fisher and their friends meet for lunch in Sydney

It might seem that stars like Rita Ora or Isla Fisher only hang out on red carpets or finery, but sometimes they have breakfast together.

Russell Crowe, Rita Ora, Christian Bale, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher met in Sydney to spend some fun with friends.

Far from what they look like in the gala events in which they usually coincide, the stars looked animated and happy to be able to share a moment together at the China Doll restaurant.

Located in Woolloomooloo, a Sydney suburb, the restaurant is famous for offering modern Asian food under the direction of Executive Chef Frank Shek, who has had appearances on television shows.

A few months ago we were struck by the fact that Russell Crowe and Rita Ora were friends who went out for bike rides together; now we see them sharing a table with other movie stars such as Christian Bale, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

While Sacha and Isla are married and it is natural to see them together, Christian Bale joined them thanks to the fact that he is in Australia filming his participation in “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Regarding the closeness that Rita Ora has had to the group despite being a singer, let us remember that she has had her forays into the cinema in “Fifty Shades of Gray” and “Fifty Shades Freed”, in addition to being romantically related to Thor’s director, Taika Waititi.

It seems that despite the competition that being with colleagues could imply, there is a real camaraderie, respect and the desire to share a pleasant moment whenever possible.