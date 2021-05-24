Rita Ora is seen hand in hand with Taika Waititi, the director of Thor

Rita Ora was uninhibited to be seen with her boyfriend Taika Waititi at the Chiswick restaurant in Woollahra in Sydney.

Rita Ora confronts her relationship with Taika Waititi. The couple have been involved in dating rumors for a month since they were seen going to the opera together in Sydney.

Rita has been living in Australia for a few months, where she is one of the mentors on the television show The Voice; Although she was also proposed to be a judge on the RuPaul show, she canceled her participation in the show as filming was about to begin.

It was in Australia that Rita and Taika met thanks to their circle of friends. Taika is the film director behind titles like “Jojo Rabbit” and “Thor,” both Ragnarok and Love and Thunder.

Now that their romance has gone public, they were seen having lunch at the Chiswick restaurant in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra.

During lunch they were joined by Chris Hemsworth, his friend Aaron Grist and Luciana Barroso, who is the wife of Matt Damon, who also participates in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Now that they have opened up about their relationship, they seem calmer during their outings in which the attraction that exists between them is noticeable.

As much as fifteen years separate them, Rita and Taika seem to have found the perfect balance to be together and continue to attend to their professional projects.