Rita Ora is a style queen both day and night

The British singer who stands out for her fabulous looks, teaches us how to ensure looks at all hours of the day.

Last Monday, Rita Ora made the streets of Los Angeles her catwalk by delighting us with two combined looks full of style. We tell you all the details to inspire your wardrobe.

During the day, the fashionista chose a modern, cheerful and colorful look while visiting a recording studio in West Hollywood.

The beautiful set of blazer and shorts stood out for its texture, made with fabric scraps and visible seams with colored threads. And it combined perfectly with a short white basic shirt, those that save us accompanying any outfit.

In case you hadn’t heard, the mix of colors, patterns and the patchwork effect is one of the trends that is here to stay.

Although the outfit was eye-catching on its own, the iconic singer and actress added a charming yellow crocodile-effect leather mini bag, which contrasted beautifully with the ensemble.

To close, Rita added stylish white oversized sunglasses and elegant beige open sandals from Gucci.

In the evening, the 30-year-old artist opted for a business chic outfit by LBV for a business dinner at the famous Craig’s favorite restaurant.

The retro-inspired look included a stylish tailored blazer suit and flared trousers in tan brown, along with a black belt to further accentuate her waist.

We loved how Rita added a sexy touch by wearing an ANINE BING lace bralette underneath, which you can easily replace with a slip top and achieve the same effect.

The hitmaker finished with black pointed-toe heels from O2 Monde, another super versatile item that can’t be missing from your wardrobe, for her effortless figure-styling.