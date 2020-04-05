Maybe the singer Rita prays have alone 29 years and, in that sense, it has not yet begun to receive those absurd ridicules to which artists such as Madonna, Cher and others even younger than them on account of his decision to continue cultivating his facets of pop stars from a certain age. However, and as the British interpreter has revealed in her last interview, she has already begun to feel certain pressure – coming from abroad – linked to the career years that would lie ahead.

“The problem is that my insecurities increase when I read certain comments about my age. And I start to think: ‘I’m not as young as beforeI am no longer the new and groundbreaking girl from my beginnings. ‘”, explained the music star in his most recent conversation with the specialized magazine NME. “And then I remember that J.Lo had his first great opportunity in the industry when he had already entered his thirties “, added below.

The vocalist has also admitted that his physical image will be, how could it be otherwise, progressively altered over the years, but in any case the passage of time does not necessarily imply that it will lose an iota of its attractiveness, its right to project its sexuality and, of course, its artistic creativity.

“I can proudly say yes, that my appearance is part of my work and my musical proposal. I feel very comfortable in my own skin and with my body, although that also gives some the opportunity to say: ‘Well, you’re getting older.’ And that is nonsense, you can look wonderful at any age And, in any case, that scrutiny does not apply to men. They are never asked how old they are ”, has asserted.

