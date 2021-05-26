Rita Ora and Taika Waititi add Tessa Thompson to their relationship

Rita Ora seems to be enjoying her days in Australia to the fullest with her new boyfriend and a very close friend.

The famous British singer moved to Australia earlier this year to appear on “The Voice” with Guy Sebastian, Keith Urban and Jessica Mauboy and she already feels at home, so much so that she even got a boyfriend.

After several months of rumors about a possible relationship, Rita and the renowned director, Taika Waititi, were seen together sharing a lunch with friends. The director of “Jojo Rabbit” is in Australia filming his next project with Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

According to the news portal Dailymail.com, the 15-year difference between the two is not a problem and Rita would have moved to Taika’s house in Sydney.

What is clear is that they are enjoying their days together to the fullest and even invited Tessa Thompson to have a good time with them.

After a long party at the director’s house, the lovers were very caramelized on the balcony of the mansion. After a few kisses between them Tessa joined who seemed to be very comfortable in Taiki’s arms and even exchanging kisses with Rita.

Rita Ora is seen hand in hand with Taika Waititi, the director of Thor